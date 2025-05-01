Lions HC Dan Campbell, wife Holly rock matching black fits for AC/DC concert
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and his wife Holly Campbell celebrated the 2025 NFL Draft being over by rocking some black fits together while taking in an amazing concert.
The Lions tried to add the depth they need for next season in the draft by taking seven players after the No. 1 seed in the playoffs was shocked at home by the Washington Commanders and ruined Holly’s big 50th birthday celebration.
Football loses aside, Holly the couple won all season with black as a theme. Holly first wore a unique black fit before the postseason, while Dan rocked the black Metallica boots for the playoff game. Holly kept the black theme going during the draft as well.
On Wednesday night, they hung out while going “Back in Black” for an AC/DC concert that was held at the home of the Lions on Ford Field. Black again was the fit choice and they rocked it.
Here’s the actual concert Holly posted on Instagram and it is an incredible scene going on in the “Motor City.”
Now, that’s a concert.
It looks like fun times as always in the Campbell household.
The two have been married since 1999 and rocking on together since college. Holly even wore black back then.
