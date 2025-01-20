Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife Holly’s big birthday celebration spoiled in loss
Holly Campbell was supposed to have a great birthday celebratory night at Ford Field on Saturday night, but that, too, was ruined in the Detroit Lions shocking divisional playoff loss to the Washington Commanders.
Holly, who is the wife of the team’s head coach Dan Campbell, certainly dressed to shine with a sparkly denim fit she revealed on Monday. She also revealed it’s her 50th birthday and the team had set up the gameday suite to celebrate her.
The mom of two took to Instagram to share the scene before things turned sour.
Holly and Dan’s teenage daughter Piper likely cheered up mom with her sweet birthday post: “Mama appreciation post! Happy birthday to the most creative, intelligent, and beautiful woman I know. I am so grateful to have you as my mother, I love you ❤️💕.”
Holly also tried to ease the pain on Sunday with a heartbreaking note to Dan and fans, and also sent Dan the most adorable picture of a kid’s drawing.
Holly and Dan can at least enjoy more “rare” date nights now that the season is over.
Still, it definitely wasn’t the big 50th birthday Holly had hoped for Saturday night. Regardless, a happy birthday Monday to Holly Campbell.
