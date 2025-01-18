The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lions HC Dan Campbell pulls out special ‘playoff boots’ vs Commanders

The Detroit head coach’s wife Holly Campbell shares the sick boots Dan’s rocking with Saturday for the big playoff game.

Matt Ryan

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park.
Ford Field will certainly be rocking Saturday night for the Detroit Lions divisional playoff game vs. the Washington Commanders, and so will head coach Dan Campbell’s sick boots.

The 6-foot-5 fiery coach who sleeps very little on game weeks and drinks lots of coffee at Starbucks, has helped lead Lions to a 15-2 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. It’s the best chance the city has ever had to go to a Super Bowl.

His wife Holly Campbell is certainly fired up as well, slaying a Game of Thrones queen fit during the week to hype the game. She will no doubt bring the fire in another look as well like she did for the regular season finale in her unique all-black stunner.

Dan will be channeling the legendary heavy metal band Metallica in his black boots on the sideline. Holly shared them on her Instagram, captioning the post “Big Guy pulled out the playoff boots!! @metallica 🤘🏻.”

Holly Campbell
Holly Campbell/Instagram

The black boots feature the Metallica guitar pick as well.

While Detroit is known as “Rock City” for all the great rock and roll bands, Dan is going the heavy metal “Back in Black” look to turn it up a notch.

It will certainly be loud in Detroit, and so will the coach’s playoff boots.

