Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes take romantic Miami boat ride after Pirates game

The LSU gymnast and her Pittsburgh Pirates man beat the heat for a beautiful night ride around the city with some good food and comfortable fits.

Matt Ryan

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) poses with his girlfriend Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne after Skenes made his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) poses with his girlfriend Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne after Skenes made his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne had quite the time in Miami visiting boyfriend Paul Skenes and attending his Pittsburgh Pirates 2025 season debut. The highlight of the trip, however, may have been their romantic night boat ride after the game.

Dunne, 22, is still battling a knee injury that has kept her from competing at LSU gymnastics meets for several weeks, but she still made the trip to the SEC Championships last week where she had an epic night of celebrations. She was, however, noticeably absent from the epic team photo with Simone Biles on the GOAT’s surprise visit to the campus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Now we know why because Dunne and some VIP friends jetted off to watch Skenes and the Pirates vs. the Miami Marlins on Thursday On MLB Opening Day where she showed off a stunning all-black Pirates fit and a nice sunburn. While Skenes would get a no decision after pitching well and only giving up two earned runs in 5 and 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts, he was a winner that night because he got to spend it with his girlfriend for a romantic boat ride around the city lights of Miami.

Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne/Instagram
Paul Skene
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

The even crushed some yummy Florida stone crab (Joe’s?).

Dunne said Miami was 🔥 and left another memorable selfie. It certainly looked like an amazing and relaxing trip.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

