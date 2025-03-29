Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes take romantic Miami boat ride after Pirates game
Livvy Dunne had quite the time in Miami visiting boyfriend Paul Skenes and attending his Pittsburgh Pirates 2025 season debut. The highlight of the trip, however, may have been their romantic night boat ride after the game.
Dunne, 22, is still battling a knee injury that has kept her from competing at LSU gymnastics meets for several weeks, but she still made the trip to the SEC Championships last week where she had an epic night of celebrations. She was, however, noticeably absent from the epic team photo with Simone Biles on the GOAT’s surprise visit to the campus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Now we know why because Dunne and some VIP friends jetted off to watch Skenes and the Pirates vs. the Miami Marlins on Thursday On MLB Opening Day where she showed off a stunning all-black Pirates fit and a nice sunburn. While Skenes would get a no decision after pitching well and only giving up two earned runs in 5 and 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts, he was a winner that night because he got to spend it with his girlfriend for a romantic boat ride around the city lights of Miami.
The even crushed some yummy Florida stone crab (Joe’s?).
Dunne said Miami was 🔥 and left another memorable selfie. It certainly looked like an amazing and relaxing trip.