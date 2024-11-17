Livvy Dunne slyly burns buddy Jake Paul with Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders praise
Livvy Dunne and Jake Paul may be business partners, but that doesn’t mean she had high praise for his boxing match vs. Mike Tyson.
The fifth-year senior LSU gymnast and NIL queen is part of Paul’s “W” men’s brand team. She’s done a lot lately to promote it as well by doing odd drugstore gymnastics, even doing the full splits. On fight night a post from her sister Julz Dunne even showed Livvy and Paul together promoting the product while she’s wearing a sizzling black minidress.
In what was a crazy night at the home of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the highly anticipated finale between the 27-year-old Paul and the 58-year-old Tyson certainly fizzled. Paul’s $1 million fight outfit, his girlfriend’s viral dress, Tyson’s sick throwback jacket, and even the ring girls in their tiny uniforms were some of the biggest highlights (even the other fights were really good).
The best part of the night, however, might have been the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders opening up to AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” song. Dunne agreed with a five-word message about Paul-Tyson: “Best part of the fight.”
Harsh? Naw, she was certainly right about the 8-round snoozefest between Paul and Tyson that was a big letdown.
Paul certainly knows how to sell a fight and a product — that’s why he tapped Dunne and her 13 million social media followers to help him promote “W”.
He certainly wasn’t selling Dunne (and the rest of us) that it was a good fight. At least we all had the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.
