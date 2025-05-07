Livvy Dunne, sister Julz rock dueling bathing suits in Florida beach selfie
Livvy Dunne and sister Julz Dunne are enjoying a Florida getaway together with some sun, fun, and house hunting.
The 22-year-old Livvy’s LSU gymnastics career is over after her fifth year ended with the Lady Tigers losing in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Championships and her not being able to compete for the final two months with a knee injury. Julz, 24, who also went to LSU, was there for her all season when she did compete and totally stole her thunder with her gold cowgirl LSU fit, and her epic celebration photo after a win.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s dress from Kentucky Derby weekend you didn’t see
The two also were seen atop a next-level float for Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, and then in competing pink fits while at the Kentucky Oaks horse races in Louisville Kentucky. After the Derby the following day, Livvy posted herself in a red bikini enjoying the beach.
Dunne would later reveal she’s actually not just vacationing their in Jensen Beach, Florida, but actually house hunting. She also revealed she bought a place in New York City. Sister Julz joined her on the house search and the two looked to be having an amazing time filled with some adult beverages, and some compeiting bikini fits.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne, sister Julz have Kentucky Derby side-by-side fit throwdown
Livvy is letting loose, and walking off into the sunset after her college athletics career with sister Julz by her side.
