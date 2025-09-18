The Athlete Lifestyle logo

'Love Island' star Liv Walker reveals she's dating a Lakers player

It's not often a reality star is more famous than an NBA player. But in this case, new "Love Island" relationships always win.

Matthew Graham

Liv Walker at the "Love Island" "In Conversation With Remi Bader" at 92NY on August 16, 2024 in New York City.
Liv Walker at the "Love Island" "In Conversation With Remi Bader" at 92NY on August 16, 2024 in New York City. / IMAGO / MediaPunch
"Love Island" was easily the biggest smash hit of the summer, with many folks obsessed with every move like it was an NFL Sunday.

One of the stars of the Peacock reality series was Olivia "Liv" Walker, an Australian who had flings with Robert "Rob" Rausch, Miguel Harichi, Nigel Okafor and Caine Bacon before eventually leaving the island of amore empty handed.

Olivia Walker, Liv Walker
Olivia Walker attends the "Love Island USA: The Reunion" photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024 in New York City. / IMAGO / MediaPunch

On the subsequent, "Love Island: Beyond the Villa," Walker revealed she was dating somebody new.

"He's such a great guy and everything's going well," Walker said, only leaving the clue that he was an athlete.

Well it turns out he's a professional athlete that plays for the Los Angeles Lakers: Dalton Knecht.

Dalton Knecht
February 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Candace’s Rising Stars forward Dalton Knecht (4) of the Los Angeles Lakers controls the ball against Shaq’s OGs during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Knecht finished up his college career with Tennessee Volunteers before getting drafted by the iconic NBA franchise in the first found (at pick No. 17) in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Walker hard launched their relationship this weekend on the sidelines of the Vols football game watching Tennessee unfortunately lose to the Georgia Bulldogs, 44-41, in an overtime thriller.

Liv Walker
Liv Walker at the "Love Island" "In Conversation With Remi Bader" at 92NY on August 16, 2024 in New York City. / IMAGO / MediaPunch

Walker slayed her all-white look with minishorts and knee-high cowboy boots.

Knecht, 24, an imposing 6-foot-6, looks very much smitten with his "Love Island USA" girlfriend, even going so far as to carry her into a Target like they just got married.

Maybe one day he'll be as famous as his "Love Island" girlfriend.

