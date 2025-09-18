'Love Island' star Liv Walker reveals she's dating a Lakers player
"Love Island" was easily the biggest smash hit of the summer, with many folks obsessed with every move like it was an NFL Sunday.
One of the stars of the Peacock reality series was Olivia "Liv" Walker, an Australian who had flings with Robert "Rob" Rausch, Miguel Harichi, Nigel Okafor and Caine Bacon before eventually leaving the island of amore empty handed.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look at modeling job
On the subsequent, "Love Island: Beyond the Villa," Walker revealed she was dating somebody new.
"He's such a great guy and everything's going well," Walker said, only leaving the clue that he was an athlete.
Well it turns out he's a professional athlete that plays for the Los Angeles Lakers: Dalton Knecht.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career
Knecht finished up his college career with Tennessee Volunteers before getting drafted by the iconic NBA franchise in the first found (at pick No. 17) in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Walker hard launched their relationship this weekend on the sidelines of the Vols football game watching Tennessee unfortunately lose to the Georgia Bulldogs, 44-41, in an overtime thriller.
Walker slayed her all-white look with minishorts and knee-high cowboy boots.
Knecht, 24, an imposing 6-foot-6, looks very much smitten with his "Love Island USA" girlfriend, even going so far as to carry her into a Target like they just got married.
Maybe one day he'll be as famous as his "Love Island" girlfriend.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
How much?: Floyd Mayweather wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight
Sweet gesture: Terence Crawford gives Canelo belts back in touching gesture after win
Last ‘Take’: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares emotional message after stunning exit
Hot couple: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his gf before Chargers game
Grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career