Madison Beer has perfect Chargers celebration for bf Justin Herbert’s dramatic win

The Los Angeles Chargers pulled off a dramatic win on Monday Night Football over the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium. Quarterback Justin Herbert’s pop star girlfriend Madison Beer had the perfect celebration during it.

Herbert threw for just 139 years and a touchdown and interception, but his legs were huge as he rushed for 66 yards on 10 carries in the 22-19 overtime win.

Herbert made things happen with his legs on Monday night. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The 27-year-old star quarterback Herbert and the 26-year-old pop singer Beer recently hard launched their relationship with a kiss at a game in Los Angeles, and then she hit the shimmy dance during antoher game, and also had her mom stand out watching another.

Beer and Herbert have been out in public a lot recently like for a Los Angeles Lakers game, and then the World Series watching the Los Angeles Dodgers. They even had matching sailor Halloween costumes on.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (left) and girlfriend Madison Beer attend the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During the game Monday night, Beer was seen having a jolly time with Santa as the best part of the night.

Madison Beer shares a jolly moment with Santa Claus at the Eagles vs. Chargers Game. pic.twitter.com/9SAVbweHHN — Madison Beer Updates (@madisonchart) December 9, 2025

It was the perfect way to celebrate as the Chargers played Grinch to quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles where they took the ball away for five turnover on Hurts in a crazy win.

It was good times all around Monday, but Beer with Santa was the best way to celebrate Herbert and the Chargers (9-4) getting a crucial win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

He’s trying to hurry home to Madison beer https://t.co/JmOjUhXcdr — Sam (@SamTheShammm) December 9, 2025

