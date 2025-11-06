Madison Beer shows Justin Herbert love in non-Chargers fit with vintage flair
Madison Beer was spotted in LA representing another team other than boyfriend Justin Herbert’s Los Angeles Chargers. He no doubt approves of this one, too, though.
The star quarterback Herbert and the pop singer Beer recently hard launched their relationship with a kiss at the game in Los Angeles, and then she was at a Thursday night game where she rocked the glasses look enjoying Herbert’s play with a friend.
The two have recently been spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers game as well as rooting on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series vs. the Toronto Blue Jays.
They also had matching sailor Halloween costumes where of course Beer crushed Herbert in hers.
Now, the 26-year-old singer was seen representing Herbert’s college team, the Oregon Ducks, while out in LA.
Herbert was with the Ducks from 2016-2019 before he was the 6th overall pick to the Chargers in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Beer and the 27-year-old Herbert were first spotted together back in August when the 6-foot-6 QB was a can’t-miss on the set while she filmed her new music video single, “Yes Baby”.
Herbert and the Chargers have a big game on Sunday at home vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. No doubt, Beer will be there representing his current team for that one.
