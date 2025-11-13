The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Madison Beer's mom turns heads at Chargers game sitting beside famous daughter

While Justin Herbert's famous girlfriend gets all the attention, Beer's mom Tracie stole a little bit of the spotlight.

Matthew Graham

Madison Beer
Madison Beer / IMAGO/imageSPACE

Madison Beer understandably gets most of the attention as Justin Herbert's girlfriend, and understandably so.

Heck, I've written that in celebrity-filled LA, the poor Los Angeles Chargers franchise quarterback is better known as the pop star's boyfriend than as an NFL star (unlike Los Angeles Dodgers hero Shohei Ohtani).

It's a tough beat, but the 27-year-old Pro Bowler and former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year can cry on his stacks of cash from his five-year, $262.5 million extension ($218.7 fully guaranteed.)

Madison Beer
Madison Beer attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

When Beer, 26, is not promoting her new single "Bittersweet" and the release of her new album "Locket", dropping January 2026, the recent Victoria's Secret Angel has been a loyal NFL WAG at Chargers games, and team Halloween parties as matching sailors.

For the Bolts' big Sunday Night Football win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Beer brought a very special guest — her mom Tracie. While her daughter understandably gets most of the attention, Madison's mother stole some of the spotlight in a selfie Instagram Reels post flexing her first ever football game.

The resemblance between mother and daughter is uncanny, and Tracie boasts 126k followers herself on Instagram, writing on her profile page, "Proud Mom of @madisonbeer & @ryderbeer... Inventor of the @halterhanger... Dog lover, who loves fashion, skincare & makeup! 💝"

Madison Beer, Tracie Beer
Madison Beer's mom Tracie shows off her first ever football game, rooting on the Chargers. / Tracie Beer/Instagram

Tracie also rocked a Chargers fit naturally, and then in the selfie video, she eventually pans to her daughter, who does a little shimmy for the camera.

Madison Beer, Tracie Beer
Madison Beer and mom Tracie enjoy the Chargers win vs. the Steelers. / Tracie Beer/Instagram

Proud mom seems to be Tracie's No. 1 priority, supporting her daughter in all of her artistic endeavors, writing in the captions when Beer announced her new album, "😍😍amazing 😍😍 so proud of you 😍😍."

Beer's mom was also at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show with her daughter, where Madison won the night with her pink-carpet all-black look and subsequent performance and runway strut.

Madison Beer
Pink carpet arrivals for the Victoria s Secret 2025 Fashion Show featuring Madison Beer / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Mom showed off her own look that night in an IG post as well with some friends.

Tracie Beer
Tracie Beer at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show / Tracie Beer/Instagram

Needless to say that if Tracie is going to her first ever football game, things must be going well for her daughter and the NFL quarterback boyfriend.

Too bad most LA folks only recognize her daughter.

Madison Beer
Oct. 15, 2025; Madison Beer on Z100 New York to talk about working on Victoria's Secret Fashion Show / IMAGO / Cover-Images

