Madison Beer's mom turns heads at Chargers game sitting beside famous daughter
Madison Beer understandably gets most of the attention as Justin Herbert's girlfriend, and understandably so.
Heck, I've written that in celebrity-filled LA, the poor Los Angeles Chargers franchise quarterback is better known as the pop star's boyfriend than as an NFL star (unlike Los Angeles Dodgers hero Shohei Ohtani).
It's a tough beat, but the 27-year-old Pro Bowler and former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year can cry on his stacks of cash from his five-year, $262.5 million extension ($218.7 fully guaranteed.)
RELATED: Justin Herbert's gf Madison Beer turns heads in all-black fit for Victoria's Secret
When Beer, 26, is not promoting her new single "Bittersweet" and the release of her new album "Locket", dropping January 2026, the recent Victoria's Secret Angel has been a loyal NFL WAG at Chargers games, and team Halloween parties as matching sailors.
For the Bolts' big Sunday Night Football win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Beer brought a very special guest — her mom Tracie. While her daughter understandably gets most of the attention, Madison's mother stole some of the spotlight in a selfie Instagram Reels post flexing her first ever football game.
The resemblance between mother and daughter is uncanny, and Tracie boasts 126k followers herself on Instagram, writing on her profile page, "Proud Mom of @madisonbeer & @ryderbeer... Inventor of the @halterhanger... Dog lover, who loves fashion, skincare & makeup! 💝"
RELATED: Madison Beer shows Justin Herbert love in non-Chargers fit with vintage flair
Tracie also rocked a Chargers fit naturally, and then in the selfie video, she eventually pans to her daughter, who does a little shimmy for the camera.
RELATED: Justin Herbert's gf Madison Beer stuns in selfie with Colts fan at Chargers game
Proud mom seems to be Tracie's No. 1 priority, supporting her daughter in all of her artistic endeavors, writing in the captions when Beer announced her new album, "😍😍amazing 😍😍 so proud of you 😍😍."
Beer's mom was also at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show with her daughter, where Madison won the night with her pink-carpet all-black look and subsequent performance and runway strut.
Mom showed off her own look that night in an IG post as well with some friends.
Needless to say that if Tracie is going to her first ever football game, things must be going well for her daughter and the NFL quarterback boyfriend.
Too bad most LA folks only recognize her daughter.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit
First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game
Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death
Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss