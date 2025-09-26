The Athlete Lifestyle logo

PGA star Jake Knapp's girlfriend Makena White tragically passed away

The PGA Tour winner's girlfriend Makena White has sadly passed away, with a moving note shared on her Instagram handle breaking the tragic news.

Matthew Graham

Jake Knapp is congratulated by his girlfriend Makena White after shooting a course record 59 in the first round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches at PGA National.
Jake Knapp is congratulated by his girlfriend Makena White after shooting a course record 59 in the first round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches at PGA National. / Jeff Romance/Palm Beach Post / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All eyes are on the Ryder Cup, but tragic news has all of the PGA Tour devastated with the news that Jake Knapp's girlfriend has tragically passed away.

Shared on her Instagram handle by her friend, the heartbreaking news was shared.

Makena White
Makena White has tragically passed away. / Makena White/Instagram

"Hi everyone - this is Makena’s friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week," the unnamed friend wrote. "She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie.

Makena was one of a kind. She had this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love. To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule."

CBS Sports golf personality Amanda Balionis commented, "Getting to know Makena was one of my favorite parts of this last year. So much laughter, passion and she never met a stranger. I will miss her light… it touched so many💛💛."

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup

Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling

What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie

Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game

SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships