PGA star Jake Knapp's girlfriend Makena White tragically passed away
All eyes are on the Ryder Cup, but tragic news has all of the PGA Tour devastated with the news that Jake Knapp's girlfriend has tragically passed away.
Shared on her Instagram handle by her friend, the heartbreaking news was shared.
"Hi everyone - this is Makena’s friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week," the unnamed friend wrote. "She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie.
Makena was one of a kind. She had this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love. To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule."
CBS Sports golf personality Amanda Balionis commented, "Getting to know Makena was one of my favorite parts of this last year. So much laughter, passion and she never met a stranger. I will miss her light… it touched so many💛💛."
