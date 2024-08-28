Malika Andrews' beautiful wedding day photos highlight stunning dress
ESPN's Malika Andrews, one of the most popular personalities on the network, is officially off the market.
The NBA reporter and host of NBA Today and NBA Countdown took to Instagram to share stunning photos from her wedding day. Over the weekend, Andrews got married to longtime boyfriend Dave McMenamin, who also works the NBA beat at ESPN.
Andrews and McMenamin were married in San Francisco at the foot of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge. Andrews look amazing in her beautiful dress with the jaw-dropping view of the bridge in the background.
The ceremony took place on Mamba Day, 8.24.24.
"When you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it," Andrews wrote in a caption that accompanied a handful of photos from the ceremony.
“I thought after all the planning that perhaps when it was over, I would be sad,” Andrews told Vogue. “I don’t feel that was at all. It was such a joy to be surrounded by our family and friends. And while I am loving reliving the night by swapping stories with Dave and our guests, and looking back through photos... I am so looking forward to settling into our marriage.”
The date holds a special meeting to both Andrews and McMenamin.
Not only is Malika an NBA reporter, McMenamin has been covering NBA since 2009, with a focus on the Los Angeles Lakers. So both members of the couple had a special connection to the late Kobe Bryant.
And now, they are connected forever.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Chillin’: Livvy Dunne snaps cute bedroom selfie while relaxing at home
Schoolin’: Livvy Dunne’s darling ‘first day of school’ photo foretells No. 1 LSU goal
Sizzlin’ sequel: Gabby Williams rocks handkerchief crop top for WNBA fit debut
How much?: Washington Commanders beer prices will make you say, water please
Ahhhh: Kobe Bryant’s 7-year-old Bianka adorably crushes Dodgers first pitch