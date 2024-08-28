Who is Malika Andrews' husband Dave McMenamin?
Malika Andrews celebrated a monumental life moment over the weekend, exchanging vows with her longtime boyfriend Dave McMenamin.
The 29-year-old reporter and McMenamin were married in San Francisco, California, at the foot of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.
But who is Dave McMenamin?
PHOTOS: Malika Andrews stuns as beautiful bride on wedding day
Like Andrews, who covers the NBA for ESPN and hosts NBA Today and NBA Countdown, McMenamin also works at the Worldwide Leader in Sports where he works the NBA beat.
McMenamin joined the network in 2009 and primarily focuses on the Los Angeles Lakers.
McMenamin played basketball collegiately in Ireland and was a student manager at Syracuse University during Carmelo Anthony's national championship run.
"McMenamin began his career covering the league in 2005 for NBA.com after having played basketball collegiately at the University of Limerick in Ireland and graduating from Syracuse University, where he was a student manager for the 2003 national championship team with Carmelo Anthony," his ESPN bio reads.
McMenamin is also a New York Times bestselling author of the book Return of the King: LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Greatest Comeback in NBA History which was co-authored by ESPN colleague Brian Windhorst.
The love of basketball that Andrews and McMenamin share made the date of their wedding extra special. The wedding fell on Mamba Day, 8.24.24, a special nod to the late, great Kobe Bryant.
Congratulations to Malika and Mr. McMenamin on the beautiful wedding.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Chillin’: Livvy Dunne snaps cute bedroom selfie while relaxing at home
Schoolin’: Livvy Dunne’s darling ‘first day of school’ photo foretells No. 1 LSU goal
Sizzlin’ sequel: Gabby Williams rocks handkerchief crop top for WNBA fit debut
How much?: Washington Commanders beer prices will make you say, water please
Ahhhh: Kobe Bryant’s 7-year-old Bianka adorably crushes Dodgers first pitch