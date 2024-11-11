Fans stunned by Matthew Stafford's wife's prep before Rams-Dolphins game
The Los Angeles Rams look to win their fourth consecutive game when they face the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football.
During the primetime matchup, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will have No. 1 fan cheering him on at SoFi Stadium in Week 10, his wife, Kelly Stafford.
While Kelly sometimes prefers to watch her husband's games at home with their four daughters, twins Sawyer and Chandler, 7, Hunter, 6 and Tyler, 4, she arrived to the stadium early on Monday afternoon to record a new episode of her podcast, "The Morning After."
RELATED: Kelly Stafford's 3-word tip for Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, NFL WAGs
Before leaving for the game, however, the 34-year-old shared a "Get Ready With Me" video on Instagram. She teased that her prep included a major twist and the former University of Georgia cheerleader was not kidding.
Kelly issued a warning to fans before watching the video. She captioned the post, "Disclaimer: Don’t wax your nose hairs unless you want… AND I don’t need to hear all of the reasons to not do this.. I know them, but I hate nose hairs more 😘 Happy game day."
Kelly barely flinched after pulling the stick of wax out of each of her nostrils and fans couldn't believe it. One woman asked, "Omg. Is it as painless as you make it look? I need deets," while another person wrote, "You’re pain tolerance must be nonexistent 😫."
Another woman simply wrote, "OUCH!" One fan commented, "Holy [expletive}, not even a flinch. I would’ve been crying. Bravo!"
Pain level aside, viewers loved seeing the Rams' $140 million quarterback's wife be so real about her game day prep.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Uh oh: Loreal Sarkisian ‘calls out’ hubby Steve Sarkisian during Texas game
Livin’ the dream: Livvy Dunne miniskirt, cowboy boots fit sets ‘Gameday’ on fire
…on the mat too: Dunne is LSU whirling dervish in impressive gymnastics routine
Oopsie: Brittany Mahomes admits to fashion fail in spandex fit
Trophy wife: Dodgers WAG Chelsea Freeman’s stunning look outclasses WS trophy