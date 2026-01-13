Mike Tomlin’s Georgia gymnast daughter Harley in spotlight after Steelers stunner

With Mike Tomlin stepping down as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers after 19 seasons, his family has been thrust into the spotlight.

Tomlin told the team on Tuesday following the Steelers’ 30-6 Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans he would not be coaching next season:

"During our meeting today, coach Tomlin informed me that he has decided to step down as our head coach," Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement. "Obviously, I am extremely grateful to Mike for all the hard work, dedication and success we shared over the last 19 years. It is hard for me to put into words the level of respect and appreciate I have for coach Tomlin. He guided the franchise to our sixth Super Bowl championship and made the playoffs 13 times during his tenure, including winning the AFC North eight times in his career. His track record of never having a losing season in 19 years will likely never be duplicated.”

RELATED: Mike Tomlin’s wife Kiya in spotlight for Steelers stunning exit as head coach

It won’t be the same not seeing Mike Tomlin roaming the Steelers sidelines next season. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Tomlin now has more time to spend with family, including his three kids with wife Kiya Tomlin. That is unless he takes another coaching job.

His son Dino was a former college football wide receiver for the Boston College Eagles, while Mason was a former college football defensive back for Columbia.

And then there’s his daughter Harley Tomlin, who is the apple of her dad’s eye.

Even my boys know that Harley is my favorite. #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/xi8rjEPAg9 — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) January 30, 2020

Meet his Georgia Bulldogs gymnast daughter Harley Tomlin

Harley is a Bulldog sophomore gymnast who was a four-star recruit out of Pittsburgh.

Mom Kiya was a collegiate gymnast herself at College of William & Mary where she met Mike in the early 1990s.

Harley has already started the season with fireworks as Georgia beat No. 21 Ohio State on the mat. Harley led off the GymDogs’ beam and floor lineups and finished fourth on the beam (career-high 9.875) and posted a 9.825 in her first collegiate floor routine.

If dad doesn’t decide to coach for another team he’ll have time to cheer her on at her meets. He even called her the “best athlete in the house no doubt”

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Bey Jr.: Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s bold look causes stir at Lakers game with Jay-Z

Oh no: Sherrone Moore’s wife Kelli in spotlight after his Michigan firing for alleged affair

WWAG: Cooper DeJean, 22, WWE’s Nikki Bella, 42, cause dating rumors stir hanging out

Eerie: Aaron Rodgers’ wife Brittani mystery deepens missing Steelers WAGs Xmas party