Mike Tomlin Steps Down As Steelers Head Coach After 19 Seasons

Longtime Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is stepping down from his position after 19 seasons leading the franchise, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler.

Pittsburgh was eliminated from the postseason in Monday night's AFC wild-card loss to the Texans. The Steelers will now commence just their fourth coaching search since 1969.

A move away from Tomlin this offseason seemed more realistic than it has in quite some time. Tomlin has enjoyed unprecedented job security in Pittsburgh, having never had a losing season as the franchise's head coach. In addition, only three of his 19 seasons ended with the team finishing with a .500 record.

Despite the culture of winning under Tomlin, highlighted most prominently by the franchise's Super Bowl XLIII title in the 2008 season, the Steelers have lost their last seven playoff games, with the last five losses coming by double-digits. Monday's 30-6 loss was the final straw for an otherwise long and successful run for Tomlin in Pittsburgh.

Tomlin finishes in Pittsburgh with a 193-114 record overall and an 8-12 postseason mark, which included the 2008 Super Bowl title.

