New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette betrays her Indiana for hubby’s Notre Dame
It was always the case that in Indiana, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the football school and the Indiana Hoosiers were the basketball school.
Well, times, they are changing.
RELATED: Who is 'First Take' Molly Qerim replacement Shae Cornette?
In the bizarro world of 2025, Indiana is ranked No. 3 and still undefeated as of this posting, while Notre Dame has two losses and is below the Hoosiers at No. 13 about to face off against their rival USC.
New "First Take" host Shae Cornette is a proud Indiana alum, but when it comes to football loyalties, she consistently rolls with Notre Dame on social media.
RELATED: Molly Qerim’s ridiculously low ESPN salary revealed reportedly before stunning exit
Now to be fair, her husband, Jordan Cornette, played basketball for the Fighting Irish. But come on Mrs. Cornette, you went to Indiana! Your Hoosiers are on the run of a lifetime, and you're rocking ND fits and showing off the South Bend campus in the fall?
Posting on her Instagram Stories yesterday, the Molly Qerim replacement sweetly celebrated her baby sister's birthday, rocking a Notre Dame sweatshirt.
RELATED: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure
OK, fine you say, that's an old game. No big deal.
Well this is what the Hoosiers traitor posted today. (We're kidding, to be clear.)
Oh now Cornette is just rubbing it in with her alma mater.
Now that Cornette is the "First Take" host, she'd better watch out. Stephen A. Smith might call her out for it too on Monday's show.
And since she doesn't start until Nov. 3, she won't even be able to defend herself.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure
Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit
Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines
What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally
Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words