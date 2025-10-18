The Athlete Lifestyle logo

New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette betrays her Indiana for hubby’s Notre Dame

Notre Dame is the football school in Indiana and for many fans across the country. But Cornette went to Indiana, and the Hoosiers are currently No. 3 in the country.

Matthew Graham

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates after the defense scored a safety in the second half of a NCAA football game against NC State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in South Bend.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates after the defense scored a safety in the second half of a NCAA football game against NC State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It was always the case that in Indiana, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the football school and the Indiana Hoosiers were the basketball school.

Well, times, they are changing.

RELATED: Who is 'First Take' Molly Qerim replacement Shae Cornette?

Shae Cornette
Shae Cornette/Instagram

In the bizarro world of 2025, Indiana is ranked No. 3 and still undefeated as of this posting, while Notre Dame has two losses and is below the Hoosiers at No. 13 about to face off against their rival USC.

New "First Take" host Shae Cornette is a proud Indiana alum, but when it comes to football loyalties, she consistently rolls with Notre Dame on social media.

RELATED: Molly Qerim’s ridiculously low ESPN salary revealed reportedly before stunning exit

Now to be fair, her husband, Jordan Cornette, played basketball for the Fighting Irish. But come on Mrs. Cornette, you went to Indiana! Your Hoosiers are on the run of a lifetime, and you're rocking ND fits and showing off the South Bend campus in the fall?

Posting on her Instagram Stories yesterday, the Molly Qerim replacement sweetly celebrated her baby sister's birthday, rocking a Notre Dame sweatshirt.

RELATED: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure

Shae Cornette, Shae Peppler Cornette
Shae Cornette/Instagram

OK, fine you say, that's an old game. No big deal.

Well this is what the Hoosiers traitor posted today. (We're kidding, to be clear.)

Shae Cornette
Shae Cornette/Instagram

Oh now Cornette is just rubbing it in with her alma mater.

Now that Cornette is the "First Take" host, she'd better watch out. Stephen A. Smith might call her out for it too on Monday's show.

And since she doesn't start until Nov. 3, she won't even be able to defend herself.

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

