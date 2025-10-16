Who is 'First Take' Molly Qerim replacement Shae Cornette?
ESPN has named a replacement for Molly Qerim on their marquee franchise, "First Take," after her stunning and still highly-debated exit.
Her name is Shae Cornette, and for diehard ESPN watchers, she's a familiar face.
But most casual sports consumers don't watch the former Worldwide Leader in Sports like they did back in the golden age of cable television, where every "SportsCenter" anchor became a huge star.
So while everyone eagerly anticipates Qerim's next move, let's get to to know Shae Peppler Cornette, who officially starts her new gig on Nov. 3
Cornette is an ESPN veteran
The former Big Ten Network and former local Chicago Fox affiliate sports-broadcast veteran joined ESPN in 2020, most notably working on the aforementioned "SportsCenter," plus other TV and radio shows for the network.
Her husband, Jordan Cornette, who is a former Notre Dame Fighting Irish basketball player turned college basketball analyst, is the reason the Indiana graduate got the job.
They met while both working in Chi-Town, and Mrs. Cornette believes that without her husband, it never would have happened, saying he begged them to give her a shot. Well look at her now!
Proud mama her most important role
The Cornettes have two children together, son Joey and daughter Saylor. Jordan also has an older teenage son, Carter, from a previous relationship.
They also have a dog named Kobe, and you can probably guess where that name came from as the inspiration.
Starring 'First Take' role equals exponential scrutiny
Cornette beat out Peter Schrager, MJ Acosta-Ruiz, Amina Smith, Courtney Cronin and Joe Fortenbaugh after the announced try-out period, but her biggest competition will be the large shadow cast by Qerim.
Stephen A. Smith loved Qerim, often giving her effusive praise on-air, not to mention flowers.
Even if Qerim left on the best of terms, there would be extra scrutiny on Cornette. But given how it all went down, the glare will be exponentially brighter.
“This business is hard and can be a roller coaster," Cornette has said in the past. "You just have to enjoy the ride because there are going to be ups and downs."
This roller coaster is like going from a kids' Disney ride to the scariest, biggest thrill ride at Six Flags.
Time will tell if Cornette can fill Qerim's extremely fashionable shoes.
