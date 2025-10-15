Molly Qerim hints next job still a mystery after 'First Take' departure
Molly Qerim left First Take and ESPN exactly a month ago today. Fans want to know what the sports media star is up to next.
The 41-year-old Qerim ubruptly left ESPN after 19 years with the network and 10 years on First Take. She had an emotional post after she was disappointed she couldn’t break the news she was leaving herself:
"To my First Take family, After much reflection, I've decided it's time to close this incredible chapter and star away from First Take. Hosting this show has been one of the great honors of my career."
The Emmy Award winner did get one gig since leaving the show and rocked her first fit as well.
Since then, she’s been all quiet on social media. On her Instagram, however, she has left her profile intro as “Host of Frist Take on ESPN,” which is telling she has nothing else yet.
The quote on the profile, “‘Let no one come to you w/o leaving better & happier’” on there from Mother Teresa is quite ironic, too, since it doesn’t sound like ESPN and her left happier.
In the long run hopefully Qerim lands her dream job and is left better and happier.
