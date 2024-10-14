Olivia Culpo shows off plunging neckline, legs for days, and teases possible pregnancy in IG photodump
Olivia Culpo’s Instagram post on Monday, October 14 showed off some fantastic outfits — from a gorgeous black dress with a dramatic plunging neckline to a velvet D+G romper that shows off her fabulous legs. But one more casual photo in the middle of the carousel has fans losing their minds.
The 14th image shows Culpo, 32, in a loose-fitting white dress and looking into the eyes of her husband, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. Fans were quick to notice that the 28-year-old McCaffrey’s hand was resting on his wife’s belly in the picture.
“I see a pregnancy announcement in the future,” wrote one fan. Another could barely contain their happiness for the couple. “Why did my heart stop with the hand placement on the belly? You look SO happy in all of these. ❤️❤️❤️”
On the other hand, some viewers suggested that fans of Culpo and McCaffrey exercise caution with their theorizing, noting that Culpo has posted publicly about her struggle with endometriosis. “Yall need to chill with the pregnancy comments! She suffers from endometriosis, getting pregnant isn’t easy, so let’s not speculate until she actually makes an announcement saying she is. Those comments can be hard for people who struggle with fertility issues.”
The Miss Universe winner wasn’t giving any clues in her caption, which simply read: “A little bit of everything lately✨👩❤️👨👠🐶🍩🏡”
