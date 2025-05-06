Gabby Thomas flexes giant engagement ring while showing off her biceps pose
Gabby Thomas has been flexing on the world lately.
After winning three Olympic gold medals in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, Thomas had a crazy offseason where she was on ESPN’s College GameDay in a head-turning fit, then melted the track at Formula 1 in Austin with her cowgirl look, and was the Grand Marshal for the New York City Marathon, followed by gracing the cover of Vogue Magazine with some bold photos. Not to mention, she posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in a peach one-piece stunner.
The 28 year old also got engaged to long-term boyfriend Spencer McManes and did a silly dance afterwards with him. She’s been flexing that huge rock on her finger ever since. Thomas took to TikTok to flex her bicep in a video showing her muscles, but at the same time she once again flexed the ring.
That ring is as big as her bicep.
When she’s not flexing her bicep and ring, she’s been flexing on oppoents back on the track, winning the first-ever Grand Slam event in Jamaica and doing a dance after taking home $100k. She also just finished runner-up in Miami, and won $50k more.
She’s also doubling as a fashionista where she just flexed an insane dress at the 2025 Met Gala where she looked unrecognizable on Monday night.
Well done, Gabby Thomas. Keep on flexing.
