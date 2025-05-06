The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gabby Thomas flexes giant engagement ring while showing off her biceps pose

The three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter has been flexing on life lately.

Matt Ryan

Team USA Red athlete Gabby Thomas (7083) walks the track ahead of the 1600 meter relay invitational at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2025.
Team USA Red athlete Gabby Thomas (7083) walks the track ahead of the 1600 meter relay invitational at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gabby Thomas has been flexing on the world lately.

After winning three Olympic gold medals in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, Thomas had a crazy offseason where she was on ESPN’s College GameDay in a head-turning fit, then melted the track at Formula 1 in Austin with her cowgirl look, and was the Grand Marshal for the New York City Marathon, followed by gracing the cover of Vogue Magazine with some bold photos. Not to mention, she posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in a peach one-piece stunner.

Gabby Thomas
Thomas flexed her abs for an Unrivaled basketball game. / GabbyThomas/Instagram

The 28 year old also got engaged to long-term boyfriend Spencer McManes and did a silly dance afterwards with him. She’s been flexing that huge rock on her finger ever since. Thomas took to TikTok to flex her bicep in a video showing her muscles, but at the same time she once again flexed the ring.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/TikTok
Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/TikTok

That ring is as big as her bicep.

When she’s not flexing her bicep and ring, she’s been flexing on oppoents back on the track, winning the first-ever Grand Slam event in Jamaica and doing a dance after taking home $100k. She also just finished runner-up in Miami, and won $50k more.

She’s also doubling as a fashionista where she just flexed an insane dress at the 2025 Met Gala where she looked unrecognizable on Monday night.

Well done, Gabby Thomas. Keep on flexing.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

