Olympic champ Gabby Thomas flexes private jet lifestyle with beaming smile
Gabby Thomas just won $100k in Jamaica in a single race at the Kingston Grand Slam — the first race in Grand Slam Track history — when she dominated in the 200m. Now, she’s flexing a baller private jet trip. Yea, life is good for Thomas.
The three-time Olympic gold medalist track star has had quite the past year after winning all those golds in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, followed by an offseason full of amazing appearances and fits like her Daisy Dukes on ESPN’s College GameDay, and her track-melting miniskirt at Formula 1 Austin, and her Texas cowgirl look atop a horse.
She also got engaged to longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes who gave her a giant engagement ring she’s flashed, and she made fun of their goofy dance after saying “yes” to the proposal.
Speaking of dancing, Thomas hit “The Dougie” when celebrating her first solo track win of the season.
The 28 year old certainly has a lot of reasons to smile, and she flashed her big smile while aboard a sick private plane. She said, “Good afternoon ✈️.”
Looks like it was a great afternoon for Thomas in what continues to be an amazing year. What’s next?