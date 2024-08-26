Fans torn on ESPN's Pat McAfee's viral shirtless Dublin bar bender (VIDEO)
Pat McAfee had quite a weekend across the pond.
Hosting from a bar in Dublin on Friday, the polarizing ESPN personality started his bender while on-air for “The Pat McAfee Show” with his crew, some big names like legendary former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach and fellow ESPN analyst Nick Saban, WWE’s Sheamus, and his fans.
McAfee bragged on the air during “College Gameday” before the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles catastrophic flop to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 24-21, that he downed 30 Guinesses by the end of the night.
“This is a beautiful time, in a wonderful town,” McAfee excitedly recounted. “Football's back. And 'what's the crack,' they say around here and that means 'what's the story?’ The story last night for me 30 Guinnesses. It is an honor to be in this city and back for another year on this, the greatest show on TV.”
McAfee is always pushing the envelope as part of the Disney family, and this trip took it to another level, when he admitted to eating some edibles on his Friday show.
Also, a video of a shirtless McAfee behind the bar also went viral, looking like he’s having a great time and talking smack with the crowd and a middle-finger salute. (This video has 6.2 million views as of this posting.)
The former Indianapolis Colts punter had no regrets, joking about getting “hammered” on X, formerly Twitter.
Fans had mixed opinions. Some were loving his over-the-top 24 hours.
Others were embarrassed and not very happy with his antics.
Whether fans are pro- or anti-McAfee, this Dublin trip will most likely cement their opinion.
