Brittany Mahomes stuns in matching fit with baby Golden for Chiefs-Cowboys family pic
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have a big Thanksgiving Day matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Before the game, his wife Brittany Mahomes dropped an adorable family photo with mom in a matching fit with their baby daughter Golden.
Brittany has been sharing a lot of Mahomes family moment’s recently including daughter Sterling, 4, stealing her expensive purse for a game. Also, Golden, who was born in January, wearing the cutest Chiefs outfit to root on dad.
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes reveals controversial turkey-eating method before Chiefs-Cowboys
The 30-year-old Chiefs WAG recently got away for a night out at Patrick’s and teammate Travis Kelce’s 1587 steakhouse where she rocked a non-Chiefs red look.
After she was dissed by Cowboys star George Pickens in a deleted post before the teams stepped on the field, Brittany kept it all about family above everything else on Thursday, posting her family all together.
Golden wins the day matching mom but with the Chiefs color bow on.
RELATED: Brian Schottenheimer’s son Sutton is in Cowboys enemy selfie with Chiefs heiress Ava
Dad would then arrive in Texas — where he and Brittany are from and met in high school — in style.
Patrick and Brittany have been together since Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas, and have three children together in Sterling, son Bronze, 2, and Golden. They just married in 2022.
Patrick certainly hopes it’s a good Thanksgiving like his family photo for the Chiefs.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama
Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver
Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death
Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world
Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash