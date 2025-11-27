The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes stuns in matching fit with baby Golden for Chiefs-Cowboys family pic

The wife of Kansas City superstar Patrick Mahomes posts a Thanksgiving family photo before her husband plays in Dallas.

Matt Ryan

Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have a big Thanksgiving Day matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Before the game, his wife Brittany Mahomes dropped an adorable family photo with mom in a matching fit with their baby daughter Golden.

Brittany has been sharing a lot of Mahomes family moment’s recently including daughter Sterling, 4, stealing her expensive purse for a game. Also, Golden, who was born in January, wearing the cutest Chiefs outfit to root on dad.

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany with Golden at last week’s win over the Indianapolis Colts. / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

The 30-year-old Chiefs WAG recently got away for a night out at Patrick’s and teammate Travis Kelce’s 1587 steakhouse where she rocked a non-Chiefs red look.

After she was dissed by Cowboys star George Pickens in a deleted post before the teams stepped on the field, Brittany kept it all about family above everything else on Thursday, posting her family all together.

Golden wins the day matching mom but with the Chiefs color bow on.

Dad would then arrive in Texas — where he and Brittany are from and met in high school — in style.

Patrick and Brittany have been together since Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas, and have three children together in Sterling, son Bronze, 2, and Golden. They just married in 2022.

Patrick certainly hopes it’s a good Thanksgiving like his family photo for the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahome
Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks on the field prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

