Patrick Mahomes’ baby daughter Golden has epic meltdown meeting Santa for first time

Patrick Mahomes was in attendance to watch the Kansas City Chiefs lose another game on Christmas night. Meanwhile, his daughter Golden’s first visit for Santa went about as well as the team’s season.

The superstar quarterback and the team lost any sliver of hope to make the playoffs when the 30-year-old Mahomes tore his ACL and LCL vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on the final drive of the game. He was in good spirits, though, back at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas with a sick diamond chain (a Christmas gift?).

TRENDING: #Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is wearing a diamond chain tonight that is worth a small fortune.



🤯🤯🤯



Just look at the diamonds dance…

pic.twitter.com/mM88cEwGvl — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 26, 2025

The team would fall to 6-10 after losing to the Denver Broncos, 20-13, and after making it to three consecutive Super Bowls.

But at least he got to spend the morning not preparing for a game and with his wife Brittany, daughter Sterling, 4, son Bronze, 3, and daughter Golden for her first Christmas.

Merry Christmas from the Mahomes ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/53zsFXRjsS — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) December 26, 2025

There were lots of smiles there. Not so much when they took Golden to meet Santa Claus and shared these photos of her having an epic meltdown.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes/Instagram

It’s alright, Golden, they couldn’t get Bronze to smile for Santa last year, too, in epic picture fails.

She’d look a lot happier later on in more sweet family photos Brittany and Patrick would post.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

