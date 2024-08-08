Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany just trolled him into oblivion
Brittany Mahomes is not about to miss a chance to poke fun at her husband.
The 28-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 7 to repost a funny video of Patrick at Kansas City Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri. The clip was initially shared to the Chiefs’ official Instagram account, along with the caption, “The story of @patrickmahomes and his forgotten pants.”
In the video, Patrick can be seen telling his teammate Creed Humphrey, “Oh dude. I didn’t put my pants on. You think anyone notices?” Now, Patrick did have pants on, but he forgot his “pad pants,” or padded compression shorts that the athletes wear under their uniform. Brittany re-shared the video in her stories, jokingly commenting, “Sorry I’m not there to dress you.”
“Maybe they’ll think my quads are so big that they look like pants,” the father-of-two mused, while telling multiple players and coaches about his mishap. However, the only response was from an assistant coach who quipped, “I doubt it.”
“I look like an idiot now, dude,” Patrick complained, before finally giving in and admitting he needed to go put his pants on. “Go get dressed,” his teammate said, as Patrick turned to walk away. Fans flooded the comments, poking fun just as Brittany had.
“Maybe Brittany needs to pack pants for Patrick,” one fan commented, hashtagging the New Heights podcast. Another fan posted, “Why didn’t Patrick pack pants for Patrick?” referring to the viral moment from New Heights when Jason Kelce tried to blame his wife for forgetting to pack his pants, only for his brother Travis to call him out.
Brittany and Patrick, who recently announced in July 2024 that they are expecting their third child together, were high school sweethearts, who tied the knot in Maui in March 2022.
