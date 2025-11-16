Peyton Manning a surprise fan at Arch’s big Texas game vs. Georgia
The Texas Longhorns traveled to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in a huge SEC matchup with College Football Playoff implications. In the house to support his nephew Arch Manning was Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.
Arch and Texas got off to a rough start this season in a 14-7 loss at the Ohio State Buckeyes when the Longhorns were ranked No. 1 in the country. After another early season loss at the Florida Gators, Arch and Texas have turned it around and are no. 10 while playing No. 5 Georgia.
The 21-year-old Arch came in with some of the highest expectations in college football history with the high school career he had in Louisiana, and the famous last name he carries with uncles Peyton and Eli Manning.
The son of their older brother Cooper Manning has stayed cool and calm through it all — even as the star he is doing things like posing with 7-foot-4 San Antonio Spurs star Victory Wembanyama.
For the big game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday in Athens, Georgia, Peyton made the trip and was on the sidelines.
Peyton looks more nervous than Arch right there.
Arch’s grandma has already said she’s more nervous watching him for Texas games than she was rooting on Peyton, Eli, and her husband Archie for games.
Peyton was shown later on during the game on TV with his son Marshall in the stands.
Heading into the Georgia clash, Arch has thrown for 2123 yards, 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions while running in six more scores.
While he’s not the Heisman Trophy favorite he was to start the season, Arch can silence a lot of doubters vs. Georgia in front of Uncle Peyton.
