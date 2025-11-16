The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Peyton Manning a surprise fan at Arch’s big Texas game vs. Georgia

The NFL Hall of Fame quarterback shows up in Georgia to support his nephew and the Longhorns.

Matt Ryan

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) pauses while warming up before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) pauses while warming up before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Texas Longhorns traveled to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in a huge SEC matchup with College Football Playoff implications. In the house to support his nephew Arch Manning was Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

Arch and Texas got off to a rough start this season in a 14-7 loss at the Ohio State Buckeyes when the Longhorns were ranked No. 1 in the country. After another early season loss at the Florida Gators, Arch and Texas have turned it around and are no. 10 while playing No. 5 Georgia.

The 21-year-old Arch came in with some of the highest expectations in college football history with the high school career he had in Louisiana, and the famous last name he carries with uncles Peyton and Eli Manning.

RELATED: Texas QB Arch Manning’s brother Heid shares drama-free family pic away from field

Arch Mannin
Arch has turned it around this season. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The son of their older brother Cooper Manning has stayed cool and calm through it all — even as the star he is doing things like posing with 7-foot-4 San Antonio Spurs star Victory Wembanyama.

For the big game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday in Athens, Georgia, Peyton made the trip and was on the sidelines.

RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal slays burnt orange boots look for Texas-Georgia

Peyton looks more nervous than Arch right there.

Arch’s grandma has already said she’s more nervous watching him for Texas games than she was rooting on Peyton, Eli, and her husband Archie for games.

Peyton was shown later on during the game on TV with his son Marshall in the stands.

Heading into the Georgia clash, Arch has thrown for 2123 yards, 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions while running in six more scores.

While he’s not the Heisman Trophy favorite he was to start the season, Arch can silence a lot of doubters vs. Georgia in front of Uncle Peyton.

Peyton Mannin
Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Former NFL player Peyton Manning looks on prior to a game between the Texas Longhorns and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit

First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game

Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death

Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships