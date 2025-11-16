The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal slays burnt orange boots look for Texas-Georgia

The Longhorns coach’s wife brings out her best fit of the season for the huge SEC game in Georgia.

Matt Ryan

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Texas Longhorns have a huge opportunity to get into the College Football Playoff with a win at the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. Head coach Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal certainly brought out her best fit on the season for the big road game.

No. 10 Texas led by quarterback Arch Manning has bounced back after an opening season loss as the No. 1 team in the country at the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Loreal has been on fire all season from her all-white look while posing in the end zone, to her bold gold denim look for the last game in a big victory over Vanderbilt. She even turned heads during the Texas bye week in a daring dress.

Steve Sarkisian, Loreal Sarkisian
Steve and Loreal Sarkisian / @lorealsarkisian/Instagram

On Saturday in Athens, Georgia, the coach’s wife stunned in a burnt orange coat and matching boots with a white dress.

She even posed with Steve on the field before the game — a game that could determine the whole season for the Longhorns.

Loreal and Steve
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

If Texas plays as good as Loreal looks they’ll walk out of Sanford Stadium with a big win.

Loreal and Steve married in 2020 and reconciled after filing for divorce in 2024. They just had their first child in a son named Amays in April. He, too, has been dressed in Texas gear for game days as well.

It’s a big one in the Sarkisian household on Saturday at Georgia. Loreal already won in the pregame with her fit as she usually does.

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

