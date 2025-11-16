Peyton Manning’s son Marshall gets high praise from Kirk Herbstreit at Texas game
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning was in the house to watch his nephew Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns play at the Georgia Bulldogs. He brought with him maybe the next great Manning QB in his son Marshall Manning.
Arch is in his first season as the Texas starter and came in with expectations maybe even Peyton nor his brother Eli Manning could’ve lived up to as the Heisman favorite for the No. 1 team. After an opening game loss at now-No. 1 Ohio State and a shocker at Florida, Arch and Texas climbed back into the College Football Playoff conversation heading into Saturday’s showdown with No. 5 Georgia.
Peyton and Marshall had a sweet father-son moment on the field together watching Arch warm up.
They were then shown on on TV sitting together in the stands where Kirk Herbstreit even pointed out to “Look out for this buck here… He’s a stud, he can spin it.”
Marshall is an 8th-grader in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and is a class of 2030 recruit. Look at this dime he threw back in 2023 at the Pro Bowl.
Right now it’s Arch’s time to shine, but remember the name Marshall Manning out of Baylor School (Tenn.) because he may be the next great quarterback with the famous last name.
