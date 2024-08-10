Fans skewer Robert Griffith III, wife for giant croissant photo at Paris Olympics
Robert Griffin III and his wife Grete are enjoying their time in Paris. Seeing the sights, smelling the smells, and cheering on Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. And of course, while the former Washington Commanders quarterback is in the city of love, he and his wife have to enjoy the romance of it all over some lovely French cuisine.
Robert shared photo of him and Grete on X (formerly Twitter) this Friday enjoying a croissant in the pastry’s birthplace. While the two were simply having fun, fans couldn’t help but notice the couple’s stance holding the pastry looked a bit suggestive.
RELATED: Suni Lee looks super small next to Kevin Durant but she's all smiles (PHOTO)
Sure, to the average viewer, it may look like Robert and Grete are trying to recreate a scene from Lady and the Tramp — with a croissant instead of spaghetti — but fans began torching them hotter than a plate of crème brûlée.
Some of the quotes and replies note that it looks like Robert and Crete are performing — well, an act. But mostly, the responses are roasting Robert’s fade.
A few even said that Robert was… er…inhaling the croissant with such fervor that it knocked his hairline back.
Needless to say, Robert caught wind of the tweets, and even went along with the jokes, noting that the responses had him and Crete “in stitches.”
While Robert might be retired from the field, he remains a good sport. And thankfully so, given that the original post has been bookmarked over 2,400 times. Looks like he won't be living this down anytime soon.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Love it: Tara Davis-Woodhall’s tearful husband after Olympic gold will make you cry
Shoot your shot: Livvy Dunne’s hilarious, adorable reply to marriage proposal
Summer vibes: Kendall Jenner’s stylistic photos: bikini shots, equestrian love affair
Who ya got?: Steph Curry picks sides in the Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake beef
Who ya got? x 2: Ewa Swoboda, viral Olympian model, challenges IShowSpeed