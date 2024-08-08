Olympic medalist Suni Lee looks super small next to Kevin Durant but she's all smiles (PHOTO)
Among the beautiful sights at any Olympics, is seeing great athletes from different sports showing up to cheer on their comrades in various competitions.
There's also plenty of mingling in the Olympic Village, before and after events, on days off, etc.
That leads to lots of fun photo ops some of which go viral.
RELATED: Tiny Simone Biles next to Shaq, LeBron James, going viral again (PHOTOS)
Team USA gymnast Suni Lee, the 21-year-old who captured three medals (one gold, two bronze) at the 2024 Olympic Paris Games, stands a flat 5 feet.
On the other hand, Team USA hoopster Kevin Durant, who became the all-time leading scorer in U.S. Olympic basketball history against Brazil on Tuesday (Aug.6), is listed at 6-foot-11.
Some skeptics believe Durant is 7 feet or taller, but whatever.
The point is he's nearly two feet taller than Lee, which makes this visual wonderful.
One pic in Paris of two legends at the, ahem, height of their Olympic careers.
RELATED: Suni Lee hilariously roasts herself 'winning' viral Olympic TikTok trend
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fresh start: Simone Biles finishes 2024 Paris Olympics with a stunning new look
Summer vibes: Kendall Jenner’s stylistic photos: bikini shots, equestrian love affair
Paris chic: Livvy Dunne’s crop top, miniskirt combo belongs in The Louvre
How much?!: Snoop Dogg’s alleged Paris Olympics payday has fans reeling
$$$: How much gold is in a 2024 Olympic gold medal and what is one worth?