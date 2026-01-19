Puka Nacua’s ex Hallie shows Rams star sneaky love for Bears win

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Chicago Bears in overtime of an absolute classic NFC Divisional Round game on January 18, advancing them to the NFC Championship against the Seattle Seahawks.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams orchestrated an extraordinary play at the end of regulation to score a touchdown and force overtime. But the interception he threw in overtime ultimately led to a Rams game-winning field goal to cement a 20-17 win.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on during warmups before an NFC Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field.

Per usual, Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua was crucial to his team's victory. While he had a relatively tame 5 catches and 56 yards, he made a crucial catch and run in overtime to extend the Rams' drive and ultimately put them in field goal range.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) with the ball in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium.

As great as Puka has been on the field this season, one of the storylines surrounding him is his standing with ex-girlfriend, Hallie Aiono. Despite breaking up in early 2025, these two had a baby boy named Kingston together last year as well.

Hallie Aiono's January 18 Instagram story post. | Instagram/@hallieraiono

Nacua and Aiono appear to be on good terms. However, it initially didn't seem like Aiono was paying much attention to Sunday's game, as she was posting about sweet treats for her and Kingston before kickoff.

Hallie Aiono sneaks subtle Rams family reference into social media post

Hallie Aiono/Instagram

But Aiono conveyed that she saw what happened in her ex-boyfriend's game in a wholesome way on Sunday.

After the game ended, Aiono posted a photo to her Instagram story of Kingston in her arms. She's holding a book called "My Mom and Me: A Bashful Lamb Story".

The post is captioned, "Tonight's story - a little more appropriate and very accurate 🥰".

Hallie Aiono's January 18 Instagram story post. | Instagram/@hallieaiono

Of course, a ram is an adult male sheep, thus suggesting that Aiono meant a reference to the Rams by calling the book appropriate.

Perhaps Puka will see this and have another reason to smile on Sunday night.

Hallie Aiono/Instagram

