The rare photos Preston Smith has shared of his wife Raelyn Edwards
Now that Preston Smith is being traded to the Steelers from the Greenbay Packers, the 31-year-old pass rusher is caught in a wave of media attention. But how will the football player’s home life be impacted by this change?
Smith is married to Raelyn Edwards, but his wife keeps a very low profile. Although he doesn’t tag her in them, Smith occasionally posts photos on Instagram of his wife and their family.
Smith and Edwards have three children
In an August 8 post captioned “Family,” Smith and Edwards look very happy while sitting on the turf and holding their youngest children, Phoenix and Preston Jr.
The Smiths also have an older daughter, Lauren, whose birthday Smith celebrated on Instagram on December 31, 2022.
“Happy 9th birthday to my Princess… feels like yesterday when I getting that call at 2am before my bowl game that you were on the way…. These have a been a great 9 years with you in my life and I love you so much,” he wrote in the caption.
Raelyn’s birthday is May 23
On May 23, Smith posted an appreciation photo for his wife, writing, “Happy birthday to my Queen… The holder of the key to my heart 😍😍”
They met in 2015 and married in 2021
On their one year anniversary, Smith posted a sweet tribute to his wife that detailed the effort they’d put into their relationship.
“Took a chance to make this love feel relevant, after all the years we put into this relationship, who knew we’d make it this far and I’d think about what would I be if we were to just fall apart… Told her to meet me at the alter in her white dress Happy 1 year Anniversary to my beautiful wife… knew you’d be my wife since 2015,” wrote the athlete.
They like to get cozy together for Christmas
In 2021, the football player posted an adorable picture of himself, Raelyn and their oldest daughter, Lauren in matching Christmas pajamas. “Merry Christmas from the Smiths,” he wrote in the caption.
And get crazy for Halloween
In 2021, the wife of the Packers star played Harley Quinn to Smith’s Joker for Halloween.
