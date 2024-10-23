Ciara, Russell Wilson celebrate huge family achievement in Steelers gear
Ciara has fully embraced the Steel City since her husband Russell Wilson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason.
She has been cheering him on at games alongside rap star GloRilla and has been decked out in Steelers gear with their children. Russ has also been hyping Ciara up along the way.
Now, the couple is celebrating another huge achievement with the help of their children.
MORE: Ciara’s curvy black dress fit has Russell Wilson thinking about more than football
Russell Wilson's 3BRAND made it's way to Pittsburgh and is now available in Dick's Sporting Goods location with specially designed "Steel City" merch.
Wilson shared a photo of the display which features their children in the campaign ad. The photo was appropriately accompanied by Young Jeezy's "Put On" featuring the chorus "I put on for my city."
He shared a closer look at the ad and merch, this time with Kendrick Lamar's "DNA" as he zoomed in on the kids.
He captioned the photo, "Our babies on the poster cover!" while tagging Ciara.
Ciara reposted the photo with her own caption, "So proud of our sweet babies!"
The 3BRAND truly is a family affair.
Russ and Ciara fully embracing Pittsburgh has paid off in more ways than one. Not only is the brand thriving, but Wilson finally got his shot as starting quarterback of the Steelers after battling injuries early in the season.
In his first start, Wilson threw for 264 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He added another touchdown on the ground in the Steelers' 37-15 trouncing of Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.
