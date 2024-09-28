Rihanna vented ‘being a boy mom’ is Olympic sport, goes viral because it’s true
If you have a boy toddler, you know. If you don’t, consider yourself lucky.
Rihanna, the global pop and fashion icon, posted on her social media handles X, formerly Twitter and Instagram, a video of her two-year-old son RZN, escaping his playpen with ease. The oldest of her two boys with rapper A$AP Rocky (also 1-year-old Riot Rose), the toddler goes full parkour to get out of his prison to grab his water after a tough little workout.
The Fenty Beauty founder captioned the video, “being a boy mom is an Olympic sport.” No offense to Raygun and Olympic breakdancing, keeping up with a boy toddler requires elite-level parental skills and would be a must-watch event as a parent/boy toddler obstacle course.
Commenters loved the candid moment from the 36-year-old billionaire, although many fans had jokes about Rihanna’s new album “on the cusp” of being released with an accompanying alleged world tour in 2025. One fan wrote, “That’s exactly how we want the album to fight its way to us.”
Another that got almost 11,000 likes as of this posting, “He lookin for the album too babe.”
As of this posting, the video already had 18 million views in six hours on X and almost a million likes on Instagram, including Sabrina Carpenter.
While fans might be frustrated with no new songs, her mom life is as adorable as ever. And this comes a day after the social media superstar posted another viral video of her posing in her Fenty lingerie line.
Good girl gone bada** mother.
