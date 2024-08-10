Olympic breakdancer Raygun is viral sensation: fails epically with awesomeness
If Snoop Dogg introduces your sport, and not in a comedic NBC skit way, are you really a sport?
That is the question fans have to answer as breakdancing, or as it’s officially called at the Olympics, breaking, made its official debut at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. And while Japan’s B-Girl Ami (real name Ami Yuasa) took home the first ever gold medal, there was only one clear winner on social media - Raygun.
Rachel “Raygun” Gunn, a 36-year-old, PhD-educated teacher, is quite simply the stuff of legend.
Napoleon Dynamite wishes he had ever made it to the Olympics. Gosh! While other sports at the Paris Olympics are all about elite athleticism, Raygun provides pure entertainment. Was there athleticism? Somewhat.
What is clear is that Raygun owned social media, as this clip above has already reached 5 million views as of this posting. The “Seinfeld” one is also at 1 million. This one below is at 1.8 million.
According to Yahoo Sports, her boyfriend, now husband, introduced her to breakdancing in her 20s, and she qualified for the Olympics fair and square.
“It was amazing,” Raygun said. “Such an amazing experience. What a stage, what an arena, what a crowd. Music was great. Like, oh, so, so grateful for the opportunity.”
Oh, as far as failing epically, she lost 18-0, 18-0, 18-0 in however breaking is scored.
It doesn’t matter though. She scored a perfect 10 with the internet.
