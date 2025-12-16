Rudy Gobert shares newborn baby 'princess' NBA star had with ex-girlfriend

Rudy Gobert is a dad for the second time.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star announced the news in a sweet Instagram post showing off his little "princess," with the full caption translated from French reading, "Welcome princess❤️ Dad will always be there for you."

It had gotten a bit contentious with the three-time NBA All-Star and four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year when the 33-year-old French national announced in May that he had broken up with his then girlfriend, Julia Bonilla, who was pregnant at the time with their second child. The couple also has a one-year-old son, Romeo.

May 24, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game three of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Julia is also French and usually posts everything she writes as a blogger and podcaster in her native language. She is originally from Paris.

Bonilla had also defended him on Instagram when the four-time All-NBA selection was described by his peers as the "most overrated."

“It's hard for me to stay quiet in front of so much stupidity, disrespect and nonsense,” she wrote when they were still together. "I am so proud of the person he is -- fair, a great teammate, with a good heart and a strong mind. I am proud of you, and our son is proud of you."

Gobert and Bonilla have hopefully reconciled enough to be able to raise their children together, after she had posted feeling betrayed by him. It looks like Romeo is with Gobert in his IG post from a couple of weeks ago, holding him sweetly in his arms with matching winter gear.

"Despite how I have been treated," Bonilla wrote. "I choose to protect his name for the sake of my children. I have NEVER EVER been unfaithful to the father of my children."

Posted to Julia Bonilla's instagram story about an hour ago: pic.twitter.com/PhxgWm8oKR — Minnesota Sports Fan (@realmnsportsfan) May 17, 2025

It's wonderful to see that Bonilla and Gobert seem to have stayed true to those words, and now the Wolves center can concentrate on being a great father.

Mar. 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts after fouling out during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

