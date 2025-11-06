Fan receiving incredible gift from Anthony Edwards reveals she just beat cancer
Anthony Edwards is usually must-see on the court.
In this case, it seems like the Minnesota Timberwolves had a must-see moment on the bench for a very special reason, gifting his game-worn jersey to a young fan towards the end of their game against the New York Knicks, losing handily, 137-114.
RELATED: Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Shannon flaunts custom Timberwolves fit in IG flex
While Karl-Anthony Towns took center stage a year after being traded from the Wolves, saying he was "still stunned" with the blockbuster move, the biggest winner of the night by far was the girl who received that sweet Edwards gift with a heartwarming look on her face.
Now we know why.
Writing in the comments on an Instagram post from the game, the girl wrote, "my first game after I just beat cancer & i got my favorite player's jersey! Coming back from an injury & still making the time to give me something memorable!"
RELATED: Jaxson Dart surprises children's hospital in awesome hug moment with patient
If the three-time NBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist had known beforehand, which it seems like the 24 year old did, seeking her out, then it's the least he could have done for her.
The look on her face says it all, and it puts everything in its proper perspective after the great hope of American basketball was sidelined for five games with a mild hamstring strain.
The Wolves are trying to find their groove in a loaded Western Conference, and the two-time All-NBA Second Team selection will have to carry them if they want to make a deep playoff run after back-to-back Western Conference Finals.
Edwards' dynamic personality and game to match make him a natural fan favorite for young fans especially. That's why the NBA is desperate to see him take the leap into superstardom.
Little acts of kindness like this go a long way. And in the grand scheme of life, this young fan is a bigger superstar than Edwards.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues
How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest
Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky