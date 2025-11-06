The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Fan receiving incredible gift from Anthony Edwards reveals she just beat cancer

The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar had an amazing moment with a fan at the New York Knicks game that turned out to be truly special.

Matthew Graham

Sept. 29, 2025; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) poses for a photograph as part of media day at Target Center.
Sept. 29, 2025; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) poses for a photograph as part of media day at Target Center. / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Anthony Edwards is usually must-see on the court.

In this case, it seems like the Minnesota Timberwolves had a must-see moment on the bench for a very special reason, gifting his game-worn jersey to a young fan towards the end of their game against the New York Knicks, losing handily, 137-114.

RELATED: Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Shannon flaunts custom Timberwolves fit in IG flex

Anthony Edwards
Nov. 5, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While Karl-Anthony Towns took center stage a year after being traded from the Wolves, saying he was "still stunned" with the blockbuster move, the biggest winner of the night by far was the girl who received that sweet Edwards gift with a heartwarming look on her face.

Now we know why.

Writing in the comments on an Instagram post from the game, the girl wrote, "my first game after I just beat cancer & i got my favorite player's jersey! Coming back from an injury & still making the time to give me something memorable!"

RELATED: Jaxson Dart surprises children's hospital in awesome hug moment with patient

If the three-time NBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist had known beforehand, which it seems like the 24 year old did, seeking her out, then it's the least he could have done for her.

The look on her face says it all, and it puts everything in its proper perspective after the great hope of American basketball was sidelined for five games with a mild hamstring strain.

The Wolves are trying to find their groove in a loaded Western Conference, and the two-time All-NBA Second Team selection will have to carry them if they want to make a deep playoff run after back-to-back Western Conference Finals.

Anthony Edwards
Oct. 22, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after a 118-114 win over against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half at Moda Center. / Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Edwards' dynamic personality and game to match make him a natural fan favorite for young fans especially. That's why the NBA is desperate to see him take the leap into superstardom.

Little acts of kindness like this go a long way. And in the grand scheme of life, this young fan is a bigger superstar than Edwards.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues

How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest

Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News