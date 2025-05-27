Russell Wilson can’t get enough of wife Ciara’s can’t-miss ‘bling bling’ AMAs dress
It’s not the first time Ciara stepped out without husband Russell Wilson in a fit that had him swooning over it on social media. Her bling-filled dress for the American Music Awards on Monday in Las Vegas definitely left an impression on him.
The singer, 39, and her New York Giants quarterback man have been married since 2016 and have four children in their household. He once joked about having baby No. 5 with her “lioness” look. When she was in Trinidad and Tobago for Carnival, she even joked that someone needed to take away her husband’s phone because of his embarrassing comments on her outfit and spicy dance.
The couple recently stepped out together for Game of the Eastern Conference Finals in the NBA playoffs between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers where they wore matching denim fits, but Ciara would upstage him with her jean shorts while posing with singer Jelly Roll, who wore an identical look to her.
For Monday’s AMAs, Ciara stepped on the red carpet without her husband with an incredible sparkly dress. She wrote on Instagram, “Every time I come around ya city… bling bling :) 💎.”
Wilson couldn’t help but comment on that look. He wrote on his IG, “No one better. Love you Mrs. Wilson. 👑 @ciara ❤️.”
Ciara really is one of a kind.
She did not perform, but presented at the awards show. She did change into a patriotic furry blue fit — Wilson hasn’t commented on that one yet.
What look will she bring next that catches her hubby’s eye?
