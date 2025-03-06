Ciara wants Russell Wilson’s phone taken away for comments on her spicy fit, dance
Russell Wilson is known to swoon over his wife Ciara’s fire fits. Maybe he swooned a little too hard this time with his comments, however, based on her reaction.
The current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback — for now — previously had his mind on more than football with her curvy black fit, and joking about having baby No. 5 with her “lioness” look, and took notice of a “SassCi” stunner that had him saying, “See u in lil bit.”
Ciara hit up Trinidad and Tobago for Carnivale to promote her rum company, TenToOne. While there, she participated in the parade festivities dancing on a float in a full traditional costume dancing all along the way. Here’s the full video, and pictures below. Ciara wrote, “Chippin down di road with my @TenToOneRum cup & dancing with the people of Trinidad in Carnivale will forever be one of my most
treasured moments! #Carnivale #TheBestTimes #BestPeopleOnEarth 🫶🏽🇹🇹”
Wilson definitely took notice of this outfit and her dancing and wrote, “This my mating call I see... keep sippin' on that @tentoonerum ... Cinco goin' to be on di way! 🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹 @ciara,” and Ciara took notice of those comments and replied: “@dangerusswilson Someone come take my husband’s phone please 🤦🏽♀️😂😂.”
Russ is waiting for a call on where he might be headed in the NFL so he will need that phone, but he may have embarrassed his wife a little too much this time.
Ciara again slayed another fit and Wilson couldn’t hold back with the comments.
