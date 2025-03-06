The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ciara wants Russell Wilson’s phone taken away for comments on her spicy fit, dance

The NFL quarterback has steamy comments after seeing his wife slaying it at Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnivale festival.

Russell Wilson, Ciara attend the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party in New Orleans.
Russell Wilson, Ciara attend the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party in New Orleans.

Russell Wilson is known to swoon over his wife Ciara’s fire fits. Maybe he swooned a little too hard this time with his comments, however, based on her reaction.

The current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback — for now — previously had his mind on more than football with her curvy black fit, and joking about having baby No. 5 with her “lioness” look, and took notice of a “SassCi” stunner that had him saying, “See u in lil bit.”

Ciara hit up Trinidad and Tobago for Carnivale to promote her rum company, TenToOne. While there, she participated in the parade festivities dancing on a float in a full traditional costume dancing all along the way. Here’s the full video, and pictures below. Ciara wrote, “Chippin down di road with my @TenToOneRum cup & dancing with the people of Trinidad in Carnivale will forever be one of my most
treasured moments! #Carnivale #TheBestTimes #BestPeopleOnEarth 🫶🏽🇹🇹”

Wilson definitely took notice of this outfit and her dancing and wrote, “This my mating call I see... keep sippin' on that @tentoonerum ... Cinco goin' to be on di way! 🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹 @ciara,” and Ciara took notice of those comments and replied: “@dangerusswilson Someone come take my husband’s phone please 🤦🏽‍♀️😂😂.”

Russ is waiting for a call on where he might be headed in the NFL so he will need that phone, but he may have embarrassed his wife a little too much this time.

Ciara again slayed another fit and Wilson couldn’t hold back with the comments.

