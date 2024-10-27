Ciara’s insane ‘lioness’ fit has Russell Wilson making frisky baby No. 5 joke
Ciara did it again with an insane fit, and husband and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson couldn’t help but notice.
The singer just turned 39 in a sheer skirt with Wilson after posting a furry all-black catsuit photo the same day. Ciara certainly has gotten Wilson’s full attention previously with a curvy black dress and even stole his thunder with a crazy gold queen bee fit.
While the Steelers don’t play until Monday night against the New York Giants, Ciara dropped her latest fashion stunner on Sunday in a black leather bralette, abs-revealing leather skirt with a lion’s head as the centerpiece with the caption simply saying “lioness.”
Wilson took immediate notice and was the first to comment, saying “Im ready when you are. We can call him Cinco,” referring to having their fifth child.
Wilson, 35, and Ciara have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 3, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 9 with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
The kids are growing up so fast as this dapper Godfellas pose photo shows with the boys. The kids also make sure to adorably rock dad’s Steelers jersey for games.
While Wilson may or may not have been joking, it’s easy to see why he would make such a comment given the latest Ciara fit.
