Russell Wilson sends 2-Word message to wife Ciara before Steelers-Jets game
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin kept fans and analysts in the dark as to whether quarterback Russell Wilson or Justin Fields will start against the New York Jets in Week 7.
"I am [ready to name a starter], but I'm just gonna, you know, keep that in-house," Tomlin told reporters on Oct. 18. "I thought (Wilson) has sharp. I thought (Fields) was sharp as well. I thought we had a highly productive week from both guys and from the unit as a whole."
However, Steelers wide receiver George Pickens seemed to blow up his coach's plan to play coy. Pickens told reporters that he was taking "more reps than usual" during the week with Wilson "because this is his first start."
While Wilson prepares for what looks to be his first start of the 2024 NFL season, he made sure his wife, Ciara, knew she was on his mind. Ciara, who was in Saudi Arabia headlining the 2024 Riyadh Season, looked incredible as she took the stage at Kingodm Arena.
RELATED: Ciara’s buffed biceps flex hyped by hubby Russell Wilson
The 38-year-old R&B singer, who married Wilson in 2016, shared a highlight video from the opening ceremony on Friday that caught the Super Bowl champ's attention. The 35-year-old quarterback commented, "🔥🔥🔥 World’s Finest," and tagged Ciara so she saw it.
It's unclear whether Ciara will make it to Steelers Stadium in time for her husband's primetime matchup against the Jets on Sunday Night Football. While Wilson entered training camp with the expectation of being the Steelers starter, a calf injury kept him sidelined until now. Under Fields, the Steelers have a 4-2 record.
No matter how it shakes out on Sunday, Wilson has the support of his wife and their three children. In addition to Amora Princess Wilson, whom they welcomed in December, they have daughter, Sienna, 6, and son Win, 4. They also co-parent Future, 9, Ciara's son from a previous relationship with rapper Future.
