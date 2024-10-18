Ciara’s unreal Saudi photo dump as Russell Wilson QB1 controversy looms
Ciara continues to shine with her game no matter what’s going on with the Pittsburgh Steelers and her quarterback husband.
It’s not often a 4-2 NFL team is embroiled in a quarterback controversy, but the Steelers and Russell Wilson are in the middle of one right now. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says there are “a ton of people” on the Steelers who don’t want Russell Wilson to start over Justin Fields at quarterback.
Maybe Ciara was trying to tell us all something when she awkwardly wore the wrong team’s colors?
Wilson and Ciara have been married for 8 NFL seasons and have seen a lot of controversies on the field. Wilson is 35 years old now and at the tail end of his career, while the 38-year-old Ciara and her buff biceps are still going as strong as ever with her career. The singer took to her 35.4M Instagram followers to show off “one of the sweetest dumps ever. Unforgettable moments in Saudi.” Scroll through to see them all.
Here’s a few of the highlight fits:
There’s some fire fits in there no doubt.
Ciara has been spotted at Acrisure Stadium cheering on the Steelers throughout the season and no doubt will be supporting her man when she’s not on tour. The Steelers take on the New York Jets at home on Sunday in a pivotal game. Will this the Wilson’s final tour in the NFL?
