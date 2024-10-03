The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ciara’s buffed biceps flex hyped by hubby Russell Wilson

Grammy Award-winning NFL WAG Ciara flexed her buff biceps on Instagram and received a nod of approval from her hubby, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson.

Josh Sanchez

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara appear on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards ceremony.
Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara appear on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards ceremony. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson has started the 2024 NFL season on the sidelines due to injury, while his wife Ciara has definitely been putting in some work in the gym.

Ciara decided to flex her hard work on Instagram with a photo showing off her buff biceps that will put most football fans to shame.

The Grammy Award-winning NFL WAG was rocking a low-cut tank top and slick shades with the caption, "Actually, I can." She quickly received the nod of approval from hubby Russ.

Ciara, NFL WAG, Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Ciara/Instagram

Russell Wilson wrote, "Yes, Mrs. WIlson... you can," complete with a heart and heart eyes emoji.

Other fans were sharing their thoughts in the comments, complimenting her "arms like Angela Bassett" and responding with shock that she has four children.

Russell Wilson, Ciara Instagram comment
Instagram

You have to respect the grind.

Despite Russell Wilson starting the season on the sideline, Ciara has been spotted at Acrisure Stadium cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers throughout the opening month of the season.

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Ciara/Instagram
Ciara, Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Ciara/Instagram

As we switch the calendars to October, the Steelers return home and look to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they host Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in primetime on Sunday Night Football on October 6.

Perhaps Ciara will be in the crowd bringing some inspirational firepower to the Steelers offense with her toned guns.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

