Ciara’s buffed biceps flex hyped by hubby Russell Wilson
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson has started the 2024 NFL season on the sidelines due to injury, while his wife Ciara has definitely been putting in some work in the gym.
Ciara decided to flex her hard work on Instagram with a photo showing off her buff biceps that will put most football fans to shame.
The Grammy Award-winning NFL WAG was rocking a low-cut tank top and slick shades with the caption, "Actually, I can." She quickly received the nod of approval from hubby Russ.
MORE: Ciara, GloRilla cheer on Steelers in blinged-out Russell Wilson jersey
Russell Wilson wrote, "Yes, Mrs. WIlson... you can," complete with a heart and heart eyes emoji.
Other fans were sharing their thoughts in the comments, complimenting her "arms like Angela Bassett" and responding with shock that she has four children.
You have to respect the grind.
Despite Russell Wilson starting the season on the sideline, Ciara has been spotted at Acrisure Stadium cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers throughout the opening month of the season.
MORE: 2024 NFL WAG comprehensive list, photos: Taylor Swift, Ciara just the start
As we switch the calendars to October, the Steelers return home and look to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they host Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in primetime on Sunday Night Football on October 6.
Perhaps Ciara will be in the crowd bringing some inspirational firepower to the Steelers offense with her toned guns.
