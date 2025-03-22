The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Russell Wilson’s son Win celebrates big football victory as dad’s NFL future lingers

The quarterback is focusing on family first, posting an adorable Friday night football game moment with his 4-year-old son.

Matt Ryan

Russell Wilson, Ciara attend the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party in New Orleans.
Russell Wilson, Ciara attend the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party in New Orleans. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Russell Wilson and Ciara have shared many adorable and memorable moments with their kids lately. Add a Friday night football game with 4-year-old son Win Harrison to that list.

The power couple have had recent sweet moments with their kids like Ciara’s dance with Future, 10, to GloRilla after dad won a game, and Ciara and her daughter Sienna, 7, wearing matching cheerleader fits at the Pro Bowl, and dad’s cowboy fit for a daddy-daughter dance with Sienna.

Russell Wilson’s family
From left to right, Future Zahir, Sienna Princess, Win Harrison, mom Ciara, and Amora Princess. / Ciara/Instagram

RELATED: Russell Wilson responds to wife Ciara's family fun times with NFL future in doubt

While the NFL quarterback Wilson is awaiting his football fate as the Pittsburgh Steelers flirt with players like Aaron Rodgers, Wilson and his recording artist wife are focused on family like his Ciara “Boo” post.

Wilson continued that focus on family and posted a sweet video of Win playing flag football. He said, “That Friday Feeling” while Win stole the show “Winning!”

RELATED: Ciara rocks denim overalls in adorable matching fits with all four kids, dad Russ

Hey, he’s on the Badgers, too, just like dad’s college team Wisconsin.

Ciara and Wilson have been married since 2016 and have Sienna, Win, and baby Amora, 1, together, while Ciara has Future from her relationship with the rapper Future, but Wilson has helped raise him as his own son.

Wilson, 36, has nothing left to prove in the NFL. While he awaits where he will play next season, maybe he’s showing off the future of the Wilson family in football.

Win Harrison
Win Harrison / Ciara/Instagram
Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships