Russell Wilson’s son Win celebrates big football victory as dad’s NFL future lingers
Russell Wilson and Ciara have shared many adorable and memorable moments with their kids lately. Add a Friday night football game with 4-year-old son Win Harrison to that list.
The power couple have had recent sweet moments with their kids like Ciara’s dance with Future, 10, to GloRilla after dad won a game, and Ciara and her daughter Sienna, 7, wearing matching cheerleader fits at the Pro Bowl, and dad’s cowboy fit for a daddy-daughter dance with Sienna.
While the NFL quarterback Wilson is awaiting his football fate as the Pittsburgh Steelers flirt with players like Aaron Rodgers, Wilson and his recording artist wife are focused on family like his Ciara “Boo” post.
Wilson continued that focus on family and posted a sweet video of Win playing flag football. He said, “That Friday Feeling” while Win stole the show “Winning!”
Hey, he’s on the Badgers, too, just like dad’s college team Wisconsin.
Ciara and Wilson have been married since 2016 and have Sienna, Win, and baby Amora, 1, together, while Ciara has Future from her relationship with the rapper Future, but Wilson has helped raise him as his own son.
Wilson, 36, has nothing left to prove in the NFL. While he awaits where he will play next season, maybe he’s showing off the future of the Wilson family in football.