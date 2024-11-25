Russell Wilson and wife Ciara's youngest son's height stuns fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first loss with Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12.
As the snow blanketed Huntington Bank Field on Thursday Night Football, the Browns defeated the Steelers 24-19, snapping Pittsburgh's five-game win streak.
While Wilson an Co. look to bounce back in Week 13, the former Super Bowl champ has the support of his wife, Ciara, and their four children. Ciara celebrated the Steelers' win over the Baltimore Ravens with her two daughters, Sienna Princess, 7, and Amora Princess, 11 months, and GloRilla.
RELATED: Ciara celebrates 'billionaire' achievement before Steelers game
This week, Wilson put a spotlight on their two boys, Future, 10, Ciara's son from a previous relationship with the rapper, Future, and Win Harrison, 4. The 35-year-old quarterback posted a photo of the boys on Instagram on Nov. 24 and wrote, "My Trouble Makers."
The comments section immediately flooded with messages and fans couldn't help but remark on how tall Win appeared while standing next to his big brother.
One woman wrote, "Wow, Win is tall as hell 😍😍." One man commented in disbelief, "Wait I know that ain't the lil last boy???" Another fan noted, "He’s very tall for a 4 yr old."
Wilson is 5-foot-11, while Ciara is 5-foot-7, and Win does appear to be growing like a weed.
Next up for Wilson and the Steelers, taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13.
