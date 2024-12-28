Shedeur Sanders’ baller NFL Giants Nike cleats are as bold as Deion in Primetime
Colorado football star Shedeur Sanders is ready for the final game of his college career. The Buffs' quarterback is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he already has an idea of where he will suit up to begin his professional career.
Ahead of kickoff between No. 25 Colorado and the No. 17 BYU Cougars, Shedeur showcased some custom cleats. The cleats had a very clear color scheme and NFL logo.
Shedeur's cleats were in red and blue with the New York Giants logo. New York currently holds the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft.
He previously copped some red, white, and blue Air Force Ones.
During practice for Saturday night's Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Shedeur teased the cleats and made it clear that he believes he knows where he is going to be drafted.
"We know where we going... You'll see them in the cleats later on this week," he said.
Well, message heard loud and clear.
This season, Shedeur threw for 3,926 yards, 35 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions. He added four touchdowns on the ground.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
