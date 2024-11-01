Shohei Ohtani's dog steals show from wife Mamiko Tanaka in Dodgers parade
The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the 2024 World Series in a thrilling 7-6 win over the New York Yankees in Game 5. This marks the Dodgers' second championship title in the past four seasons.
For Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, however, who spent the first six seasons of his MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels, this marks his first World Series win.
The two-way player told reporters after the game through his interpreter, "I’m honored to be able to be part of a season where we played the longest, and to be able to get to know this team. My first year and experience winning a World Series has been a tremendous honor.”
While Ohtani's wife, Mamiko Tanaka, prefers to stay away from the spotlight, she quietly attended all five World Series games. On Nov. 1, however, she stepped out of her comfort zone to join her husband during the Dodgers World Series parade.
RELATED: Rarely-seen Mamiko Tanaka rocks husband's Dodgers fit with Chelsea Freeman
The former Fujitsu Red Wave forward and Ohtani stood together in the float for a trip around the city as the parade made its way toward Dodger Stadium. While the streets were packed with screaming fans and his wife shyly smiled at the crowd, Ohtani only had eyes for one during the parade, their dog, Decoy.
Even before the parade, started, Decoy was the center of attention. Video emerged on social media of Ohtani with Tanaka, and the Japanese star couldn't wipe the huge smile from his face as he gazed toward Decoy while greeting fans.
Decoy is regular at games when Tanaka is in attendance, and the Dutch Kooikerhondje always steals the show. In late Agust, Decoy “threw out” the ceremonial first pitch before a game against the Baltimore Orioles.
Fans in attendance received an Ohtani Bobblehead figurine that featured the $700 million phenom holding his dog.
Once arriving to Dodger Stadium on Friday afternoon, Ohtani gave a rare speech in English. "This is [a] special moment for me,” Ohtani said in front of the sold-out crowd. “I’m just so honored to be here and to be part of this team. Congratulations Los Angeles. Thank you fans.”
