Steph Curry’s sister Sydel turns 30, wife Ayesha posts adorable bestie photos
Stephen Curry is so well known we almost forget he has two siblings: Seth and Sydel.
The Golden State Warriors All-Star guard gets most of the attention for his star NBA career, and his beautiful wife Ayesha and their adorable wine tasting outings, and their four children who are growing up so fast: Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and baby Caius, born in May.
Steph’s so famous that when he steps into a Costco to shop it becomes a major news story.
He’s also the oldest of the Curry bunch at 36 with his NBA brother and Charlotte Hornets guard Seth, 34, and sister Sydel, 30, from parents Dell and Sonya. In fact, Sydel just celebrated that 30th birthday on October 20 and Ayesha wished Sydel a beautiful happy birthday on Instagram, sharing some sweet memories.
Sydel and Ayesha, 35, are definetly besties. They co-own Domaine Curry Wines in Napa and hang out when their schedules align like this New York trip.
Sydel celebrated her birthday in beautiful Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where she was seen taking some unique birthday shots from a gun.
Sydel is married to former Warriors and now Phoenix Suns player Damion Lee. The couple has two children: a son, Daxon Wardell-Xavier Lee, 2, and a daughter, Daryn Alicia Lee, 1.
She was also a great athlete like her siblings and parents. Like mom, Sydel played college volleyball and was a standout at for the Elon Phoenix women's volleyball team of the CAA Conference where she earned All-CAA honors.
Now, she’s part of the 30s club, like her brother Steph’s jersey number. Speaking of, hopefully Steph wished his sister a good “night night” for her birthday.
