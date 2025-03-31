Steph Curry, Draymond Green wear flashy bright shirts upstaging their partners’ fits
It was a two birthday week for Steph Curry’s wife Aeysha Curry, who just celebrated her big 36th birthday on a boat in Miami with some stunning bikini shots. Over the weekend, she dressed up for a night out with the Golden State Warriors superstar for his teammate Draymond Green for his wife Hazel Renee’s birthday.
Steph and Ayesha don’t get out a lot during the season but snuck away from the kids dressed as naughty pirates during Halloween, then hung out over All-Star Weekend where Ayesha rocked an “uncomfortable” skintight fit before the two headed to Cabo for a quick trip with an an epic shot of the two at the beach.
RELATED: Warriors star Steph Curry gets cozy with Ayesha in candid car selfie
Ayesha also has to take care of their four kids at home: Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Cannon, 6, and new baby Caius, who was born in May. She’s shown off more mom photos like her hike with baby Cai than with Steph.
RELATED: Steph Curry pens heartfelt birthday message for wife Ayesha on Warriors road trip
Over the weekend, they joined up with Green and Renee on her 39th birthday for a night of dancing and fun. Ayesha and Hazel certainly impressed while the boys went all out with their flashy shirts.
The always boisterous Green made sure his fit was certainly just as loud as him with that yellow.
Green and Renee have been married since 2022 and have daughters Saije “Cash” and Hunni.
It looked like Ayesha had a good time hanging with Renee, too.
And of course Steph and Ayesah got turnt up for another winning night.